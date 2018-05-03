Portiuncula maternity services review finds serious errors in management of 10 cases

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A review of maternity services at Portiuncula hospital has found that serious errors in management occurred in ten cases examined.

The findings were published at a briefing in Ballinasloe this evening (May 3rd).

The report found that serious errors in management occurred in ten cases that would have probably made a difference to the outcome for the babies concerned.

Of the 18 cases reviewed, six involved cases where the baby had died.

In four of these cases there were significant failings in the care provided to those babies.

The Clinical Review Team also identified contributory factors and/or incidental findings in each of the 18 cases reviewed.

The review, which has taken three years, has been chaired by Professor James Walker, Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at the University of Leeds.

Dr Pat Nash, Group Chief Clinical Director Saolta University Health Care Group and the Review Commissioner offered offered the families involved his deepest apologies for the distress and suffering they endured.

He added that this has been a deeply traumatic process for them which has been compounded by the length of time this complex review process took to complete.