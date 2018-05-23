Polls open tomorrow for Galway’s island voters

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The polls will open on Galway’s islands tomorrow for those who wish to vote in the abortion referendum. (24/5)
Island polling takes place a day before voting on the mainland to allow the ballot papers to be returned to the mainland for counting.
Polling stations on the islands will open at 7am tomorrow, and will remain open until 10pm.
