Political parties to hold Easter Rising commemorations in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A number of groups will hold special ceremonies and events this weekend to mark the Easter Commemorations.

The events are in memory of the 1916 Easter Rising and those who died fighting for independence.

Tuam Sinn Féin will host its Easter commemorations today Good Friday.

Members will gather at the Tuam Martyrs monument, Dublin Road at 1p.m, the Republican Plot at Donaghpatrick cemetery, Caherlistrance at 2p.m and Cargin cemetery Headford at 3p.m.

Galway West Sinn Féin will start its events with a wreath-laying ceremony at 1p.m tomorrow Holy Saturday at the Joe Howley Statue in Oranmore.

The main Galway West Sinn Féin commemoration will take place at 3p.m on Holy Saturday at the Liam Mellows Statue in Eyre Square.

On Easter Sunday Galway West Sinn Féin will attend Teach an Phiarsaigh in Rosmuc for Comóradh na Cásca.

From there, they will lay a wreath at Ardbear cemetery in Clifden at 2.30p.m on Easter Sunday.

At 3p.m on Easter Sunday, the party will hold a commemoration at the Thomas Whelan statue in Clifden, finishing off with another commemoration at Tooreena Cemetery in Tullycross at 5p.m.

The Fianna Fáil Annual Commemoration mass for Liam Mellows will take place at St. Patrick’s Church, Forster Street at 12 on Easter Sunday.

There will also be a parade afterwards from Forster Street to the Liam Mellows Statue in Eyre Square.

East Galway Sinn Féin will a hold wreath-laying ceremony at Creagh cemetery on Easter Sunday at 11a.m.

The party will also hold a commemoration in Athenry at noon on Easter Sunday in the new cemetery.

Republican Sinn Féin will hold a wreath-laying ceremony at the execution place of the Tuam Martyrs at Tuam Workhouse at 5 this evening. (Fri)

They will also hold a march on Easter Sunday from 11a.m in the city, starting at the Cathedral and marching to Liam Mellows monument in Eyre Square.

The main Republican Sinn Féin commemoration will take place at the Republican plot in Donaghpatrick cemetery, Caherlistrane at 3pm on Easter Sunday.

The party will hold a wreath-laying ceremony at the grave of Séamus Ó Máille at Kilcummin cemetery in Oughterard on Easter Sunday at 7p.m.