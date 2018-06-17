Polish Ambassador to unveil plaque in Clifden

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Ambassador of Poland will be in Clifden tomorrow to unveil a plaque commemorating Pawel Edmund Strzelecki.

He was a Polish explorer, scientist and philanthropist who carried out significant humanitarian work among victims of the Great Famine.

Mr. Strzelecki devised a scheme for feeding children through the agency of schools, with thousands of children fed and clad through the scheme in Clifden Union.

For more on this story, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 11…