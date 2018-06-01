Plans unveiled for development of Westwood Hotel site

Galway City Tribune – Designs were unveiled this week for the construction of five apartment blocks – with nearly 400 bed spaces for students – on the site of the Westwood Hotel in Newcastle.

Scottish-based NTM Capital (formerly Ziggurat) has applied directly to An Bord Pleanála for permission to demolish the hotel, and to construct 63 new apartments with bedrooms varying in size from four to eight bedrooms.

There will also be a restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating areas; a group study room; a games lounge; a television and cinema area; a gym and a laundry room.

The apartment blocks will range in height from three to five storeys, and there will be a total of 394 bed spaces.

Under Strategic Housing Legislation, developments involving more than 200 student bed spaces can be lodged directly with An Bord Pleanála, in an effort to fast-track the decision-making process.

Locals have already engaged an engineer to draw up an objection on their behalf.

Speaking on behalf of Clifton Park residents, Basil Fenton, said the campaign is ongoing. He said the residents had met Ziggurat representatives in May, 2017 before a public meeting which was attended by 200 residents – but failed to follow-up on promises to engage with them in the planning process.

