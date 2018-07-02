Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Water is progressing its plans to improve water infrastructure in Spiddal.
It has applied to the county council for planning permission for a new wastewater treatment plant adjacent to the craft village wastewater treatment plant.
It will mean the old plant will be decommissioned and the new plant will serve a population equivalent of 1 thousand people.
Plans progress for new wastewater treatment plant in Spiddal
