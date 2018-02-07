Plans progress for new children’s amenity in Corrandulla

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans are progressing rapidly for a new playground in Corrandulla.

Annaghdown Parish Council has advertised the tender contract for the playground, including equipment and landscaping.

The deadline for submissions of interest in the work is February 20th at 5p.m.

Fundraising efforts are underway and a ‘Blind Date’ night will take place at the Clayton Hotel, Ballybrit on February 16th.

The plans for the playground will be launched at a special event in Hennelly’s Bar in Corrandulla at 9 tonight.

Chairperson of the playground committee, Councillor James Charity says they hope to have a new playground in Corrandulla by summer.