Plans outlined for almost 200 new homes in Oranmore

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are plans for a major housing development in Oranmore.

Arlum Limited has applied directly to An Bord Pleanála for consultation on plans for 192 homes and creche and Moneyduff, Oranmore.

The plans would include a new site access from the North-South Distributor Road.

Under new legislation, anyone planning to build more than 100 homes in a development must apply directly to An Bord Pleanála, rather than the local authority.

The higher planning board is due to issue an opinion on the plans for Oranmore in the coming months.