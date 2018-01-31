Plans for new residential development at Taylors Hill

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are plans for new accommodation at Taylors Hill in the city.

Declan Taite and Anne O’ Dwyer as Joint Receivers over certain assets of The Model Investment Partnership (in receivership), is seeking planning permission for the development at Taylors Hill Court.

It comprises a block of 8 duplex apartments and maisonettes with revised parking.

A decision is expected from the city council in March.