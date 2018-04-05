Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are plans to build a new cultural facility at a mosque on the east side of the city.
The Ahmadiyya Muslim Association has applied for planning permission to build a single storey building within the grounds of the Maryam Mosque at Monivea Road.
The new building would be used as a cultural meeting room.
City planners are due to make a decision next month.
Plans for new cultural facility at city mosque
