Plan for residential development at Ballymoneen Road Knocknacarra

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are plans for a mixed-use development at Ballymoneen Road in Knocknacarra.
Rosemary Crowley has applied to the city council for planning permission to demolish two detached houses and build 14 new houses at Hillcrest.
The development would also include a 4-storey building of apartments and offices.
A decision is due from city planners next month.
