Plan for public amenity park in Leenane

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are plans for a public amenity park in Leenane, Connemara.

The project is led by Leenane Development Association.

The off road park would have a new vehicular entrance to the N59 using an existing driveway apron.

It also provides for off road parking for 20 vehicles including disabled parking accessed from the public road.

The development would include an adult exercise area, three separate play areas for children and an area for barbeque pits.

