Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans have been submitted for a pre-school and post-school building to accompany Gaelscoil Mhic Amhlaigh in Knocknacarra.

The Board of management is seeking planning permission from the city council for an Irish language centre at Arás Mhic Amhlaigh.

A decision is expected from the city council in June.

For more on this story, tune in at 5pm