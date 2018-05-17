Plan for Irish language childcare service in Rahoon

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans have been submitted for a pre-school and post-school building to accompany Gaelscoil Mhic Amhlaigh in Knocknacarra.
The Board of management is seeking planning permission from the city council for an Irish language centre at Arás Mhic Amhlaigh.
