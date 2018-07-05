Plan for almost 40 news homes and apartments in Roscam

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans are in the pipeline for almost 40 new residential units on the east side of the city.

Renaissance Property Limited has applied to the city council for planning permission to demolish an existing house on a site in Roscam.

The site is bounded by Ros Caoin and Boireann Bheag.

The plans are to demolish a house at the location and build 37 new residential units.

These would comprise 12 semi-detached houses and 8 terrace houses and a four to five storey block with 17 apartments at Curragrean, Roscam.