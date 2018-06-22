Plan due to be submitted for new 200 home development in Oranmore

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans for a major residential development in Oranmore are about to be submitted to An Bord Pleanála.

New lesgislation was introduced last year allowing applications for more than 100 homes or 200 student bed spaces to be sent directly to the higher planning authority, bypassing the local council.

Arlum Limited has now published its public notice for 212 homes at Moneyduff and Oranhill, Oranmore.

The development in Oranmore would have 212 residential units with a mix of houses and apartments.

The project would also include a creche, outdoor play areas and car parking.

Under the plan, there would be a new access point from the north-south Oranmore Distributor Road.

An Environmental Impact Assessment report and a Natura Impact Statement have been prepared as part of the application.

Arlum Limited has published its public notice in relation to the major Oranmore development and a website with the details of the plan has been created.

The company is expected to lodge the formal application to An Bord Pleanála in the coming days.

An Bord Pleanála is then due to decide on the application in the autumn.