Galway Bay fm newsroom – The county council has extended the period of public consultation for the Draft Tuam Local Area Plan 2018-2022 due to Storm Emma
The time had been due to expire yesterday but the period inviting submissions/observations is now being extended until Tuesday week the 13th March
This is due to the fact the Council offices and Libraries were closed the last two days of the original consultation period Thursday and Friday
Period of public consultation for Tuam area plan extended due to storm
