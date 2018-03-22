Pedestrian in serious condition at UHG following city crash

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A pedestrian is in a serious condition at University Hospital Galway following a road crash at Doughiska last night.

The woman, who’s understood to be a foreign student, was hit by a bus at the junction of Doughiska and Roscam on the Dublin Road at around 10.30pm.

She was taken to UHG where she’s described as being in a serious but stable condition.

Emergency services remain at the scene which has been preserved for a technical examination due to be carried out this morning.

The road remains open but motorists are advised to expect delays as traffic has been reduced to a single lane.