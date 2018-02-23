PE to be taught as a Leaving Cert subject at two Galway schools

Galway Bay fm newsroom – PE is to be taught as a Leaving Cert subject at two Galway schools from September.

It’s part of a government rollout which aims to tackle obesity rates.

80 schools across Ireland will begin the new curriculum this year – including Dominican College Taylor’s Hill and Gort Community School.

The first exam will be in 2020, by which stage every school that wants to offer the subject is expected to be able to.

Professor Donal O’Shea says it’s a welcome move, but a wide-ranging approach is needed to tackle obesity.