Part of New Line in Athenry to become one-way to traffic to improve safety

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Traffic flow on a bridge in Athenry is set to become one way only.

At a meeting of Athenry/Oranmore Municipal District, councillors voted to approve a one-way system from Bridge Court estate to its junction with Monivea Road.

Local councilor Peter Feeney says the walls of Monivea Road bridge have been struck by vehicles several times and it’s not safe for other road users.

Tune in to FYI Galway at 5 to hear Councillor Peter Feeney speak about the plan…