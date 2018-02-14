Parkmore tops the agenda as Oireachtas committee hears serious concerns over Galway traffic crisis

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public hearing to discuss traffic congestion in Galway city has taken place at Leinster House this afternoon.

The meeting of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Transport aimed to discuss the current problems facing the road network and the raft of alleviation works currently underway.

The meeting – which finished up just before 5pm – was attended by a number of Galway’s public representatives – as well as stakeholders from groups including the Department of Transport, the National Transport Authority and Galway’s local authorities.

Those in attendance included NTA Chief Executive Anne Graham – who provided a summary of the considerable issues in Galway.

Vice President with Medtronic in Galway, Tony Neary, told those in attendance that there’s only one thing in Parkmore that has not changed in 35 years – the access road network.

Many consider the proposed N6 Galway City Outer Bypass to be the ultimate solution to the chronic traffic issues.

However, measures to tackle the situation in the meantime include an enhanced city transport network, improved bus network, new park and ride services, and new cycling and walking routes.

City Chief Executive Brendan McGrath told this afternoon’s meeting that Galway’s road network is operating significantly beyond capacity – sometimes up to 150%.

Senior Engineer Uinsinn Finn outlined what measures are being taken under the Galway Transport Strategy.

However, at this afternoon’s meeting, NTA Chief Anne Graham strongly ruled out a light rail system for Galway.