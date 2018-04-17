Parents want Galway West coroner to recuse himself from son’s inquest

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The parents of a young man whose body was found in a Galway canal three years ago want the coroner dealing with his inquest to recuse himself from hearing the case.

According to the Irish Times, Jim and Nora Gubbins, parents of then-19 year old student Brian Gubbins, claim they saw coroner Ciarán McLoughlin with a Garda being given a guided tour of where their son was last seen.

They claim he has therefore pre-determined the outcome of the inquest.

