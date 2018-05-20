Parents of Savita Halappanavar urge people to vote yes to repeal the 8th

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Savita Halappanavar’s parents are urging people to vote yes to repeal the 8th on Friday.

This is the first time they have spoken publicly on the abortion referendum.

Savita died 6 years ago at University Hospital Galway due to the complications of a septic miscarriage at 17 weeks’ gestation.

In a video released by Together For Yes this morning, Savita’s father Andanappa Yalagi said he strongly feels “that the younger daughters of Ireland should not have the fate of Savita”.