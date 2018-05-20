Galway Bay fm newsroom – Savita Halappanavar’s parents are urging people to vote yes to repeal the 8th on Friday.
This is the first time they have spoken publicly on the abortion referendum.
Savita died 6 years ago at University Hospital Galway due to the complications of a septic miscarriage at 17 weeks’ gestation.
In a video released by Together For Yes this morning, Savita’s father Andanappa Yalagi said he strongly feels “that the younger daughters of Ireland should not have the fate of Savita”.
Parents of Savita Halappanavar urge people to vote yes to repeal the 8th
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Savita Halappanavar’s parents are urging people to vote yes to repeal the 8th on Friday.