Palestinian human rights advocate to speak in Galway city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Director General of Palestine’s oldest human rights organisation is in Galway today.

Shawan Jabarin of Al-Haq will give an important talk at The Irish Centre for Human Rights at NUI Galway.

He has previously been subject to administrative detention without trial, travel bans and death threats for his work as a human rights defender.

During the talk at 5 o’ clock this evening, Mr Jabarin will address recent developments in Gaza.