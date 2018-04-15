Paediatric Diabetic Consultant appointed at UHG following three year campaign

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new Paediatric Diabetic Consultant has been appointed at University Hospital Galway.
It brings to an end a three year campaign to fill the position.
The Health Minister has faced sharp criticism over the post – as several candidates previously accepted for the role fell through following lengthy delays.
