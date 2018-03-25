Owner of pub agrees to keep the noise down

The owner of a pub in Athenry has agreed to soundproof the premises following complaints from neighbours about noise.

The neighbours had lodged an objection to Kevin Kelly’s application to renew his publican’s licence for Dan’s Bar on North Gate Street, Athenry following the opening of a function room upstairs.

Gearóid Geraghty, representing Mr Kelly in the civil matter before Loughrea District Court, told Judge James Faughnan that his client had carried out some soundproofing adding that he had not held any music events on the premises since the complaint had been lodged.

In fact, apart from two pub quizzes being held this month — one last week and another this on March 23, that area was not being used.

Mr Geraghty pointed out that it would cost a total of €126,000 to completely soundproof the premises, which was money his client did not have. Mr Kelly had already spent €18,000 trying to resolve the issues.

Judge Faughnan insisted that both parties come to an agreement before the end of the court sitting, adding that there were simple steps that could be taken.

“He caused it, so it’s his problem. It’s a nuisance,” added the Judge.

Mr Geraghty said that there had been breaches unintended by his client and he was more than happy to come to an agreement with the complainants.

Judge Faughnan warned that Mr Kelly had now given an undertaking to the court and that any breach would be a breach of a court order.