Over 600 patients on trolleys at UHG last month

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 637 patients waited on trolleys or wards at UHG last month (May).

A report compiled by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation also finds 31 patients were waiting during the month at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

The data shows trolley figures have dropped by 5 percent at UHG when compared to May 2017.

University Hospital Limerick had the highest trolley count in the country with 858.

While 92 children were waiting for a bed in the three Dublin Children’s Hospitals.

