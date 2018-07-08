Over 30 thousand euro for Galway gaeltacht projects

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 30 thousand euro has been sanctioned for three gaeltacht projects in Galway under the Strategy for the Irish Language.

Minister of State for the Irish Language, Joe McHugh has sanctioned almost 26 thousand euro for CLG Casla/Caiseal for improvement and safety works on the car park.

A further 5 thousand euro has been sanctioned for Comharchumann Shailearna, Inverin to buy flooring, office equipment and computer equipment.

Meanwhile, over two thousand euro has been allocated to CLG An Spidéal for new nets at the football pitch.

Galway West T.D Hildegarde Naughton says it’s very important that gaeltacht communities are supported.