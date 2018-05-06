Over 3 million euro for Galway under scheme for elderly and people with disabilities

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 3 million euro has been made available for Galway city and county under a national scheme for the elderly and people with disabilities.
The allocations will be used to provide grants to help make homes more accessible and provide adaptations where needed.
