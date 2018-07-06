Over 270 fines issued for illegally parking in disabled spaces in the city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 270 fixed charge fines for illegally parking in disabled spaces were issued in Galway city last year.

According to today’s Irish Times Galway ranked the third highest city for fines relating to parking in disabled spaces without a permit.

In the county, the number of fines has doubled over recent years.

Cork was the worst offending city with just over 290 fines issued last year, followed by Dublin’s south inner city with 284.