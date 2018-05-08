Over 100 thousand Galway homes to have eir broadband by year end

Galway Bay fm newsroom – eir says its high speed broadband will have reached over 100 thousand homes in Galway by the end of this year.

The firm has already delivered fibre to over 82 thousand Galway households.

When the roll-out is complete, eir will have invested 39 million euro in its Galway infrastructure.

County homes yet to receive the service this year include 380 in Gort, 370 in Ballinasloe and 720 in Loughrea.

Others scheduled for quarter three and four include 1650 premises in Corrandulla, 490 in Dunmore, 370 in Furbo and 490 in Tullycross.

Of the total 100 thousand homes targeted for roll-out by the end of 2018, 29 thousand premises will have speeds of up to 1,000MB per second.

eir’s commercial investment plans include a commitment to roll out high speed broadband to 300k premises in rural Ireland by the end of 2018

Meanwhile, the Department is in a formal procurement process to select a company or companies who will roll out a new high speed broadband network for remaining rural areas in the NBP State intervention area.

Earlier this year, eir, decided to withdraw from the procurement process.

The government states that the remaining bidder in the procurement process, a consortium, has reaffirmed its commitment to the successful conclusion of the NBP process.

It adds that the Department will continue to engage intensively with all relevant stakeholders to ensure the earliest possible achievement of the Government’s objective of providing reliable high quality, high speed broadband to all premises in Ireland.