Over 100 street drinking fines dished out under new bylaws

People ‘bushing’ along Galway’s streets, public parks, and at boozy hotspots such as Spanish Arch, have been slapped with over 100 fines since new local bylaws banning drinking in public spaces were introduced.

Galway Gardaí have confirmed they issued 98 fines to people caught drinking in public places in the city centre in the year since the City Council introduced the bylaws.

A further five fines were issued to people caught drinking outdoors or ‘bushing’, as it’s known, during January and February of this year.

The fines were issued by Gardaí on the beat, and each one amounts to €150.

Superintendent Marie Skehill disclosed the figures in a written response to former mayor, Galway City Councillor Frank Fahy, at the latest Joint Policing Committee meeting.

Cllr Fahy, before receiving the information, singled out Buckfast boozers and said street drinking in the town was “endemic” and a “disgrace”.

The Fine Gael representative said students in particular were guilty of drinking in public places.

“From September, the start of the new college term, there needs to be a zero-tolerance approach to street-drinking,” added Cllr Fahy.

City Councillor Niall McNelis complimented Gardaí for the way they handled St Patrick’s Day, which in years gone by has been marred by drunkenness and public order offences.

Again, this year, city centre off-licences remained closed until 3pm on March 17, which Cllr McNelis and Supt Skehill agreed contributed to a quieter St Patrick’s Day in terms of arrests and public order.

Cllr McNelis, who is chairperson of Galway Tidy Towns, said the majority of street litter collected in the city is empty ‘naggins’ of spirits, cans, bottles of Buckfast and other alcohol-related litter.

