Over 100 PE teachers to descend on city for annual conference

Irish primary PE teachers will descend on the city tomorrow (Sat 24) for their annual conference.

Over 150 members of the Irish Primary PE Association will attend the active day at NUI Galway.

The idea behind the conference is to support teachers in enhancing the provision of high quality physical education in primary schools.

The conference follows news that PE is to be taught in two Galway schools and other schools across the country as a Leaving Cert subject.