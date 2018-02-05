Over 1 million euro for technology equipment for Galway schools

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 1 million euro has been sanctioned for technology equipment for Galway schools.
The government funding will allow primary and secondary schools to purchase equipment which will enable them to integrate digital technology in teaching.
Communications Minister Denis Naughten says 228 schools across Galway will benefit.
