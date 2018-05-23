Oughterard resident celebrates 103rd birthday

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Oughterard woman is today celebrating her 103rd birthday.

Phil Furness, originally from Nottinghamshire in the UK, moved to Ireland in the 1980s.

She had previously worked at a nursing home in England.

Her husband John passed away in 1984, and the couple had one son, who has also passed away.

Phil is celebrating in the sunshine today, and friends say she is in great spirits.