OSCARS 2018 – The winners

Best picture – The Shape Of Water
Performance by an actress in a leading role – Frances McDormand – Three Billboard Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Performance by an actor in a leading role Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour
Performance by an actress in a supporting role Allison Janney – I, Tonya
Performance by an actor in a supporting role Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Director Guillermo del Toro – The Shape Of Water
Original screenplay Jordan Peele – Get Out
Adapted screenplay James Ivory – Call Me By Your Name
Cinematography Roger Deakins – Blade Runner 2049
Original score Alexandre Desplat – The Shape Of Water
Original song Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez – Remember Me from Coco
Animated feature Lee Unkrich and Darla K Anderson – Coco
Animated short Glen Keane and Kobe Bryant – Dear Basketball
Live action short Rachel Shenton and Chris Overton – The Silent Child
Documentary feature Bryan Fogel and Dan Cogan – Icarus
Documentary short Frank Stiefel – Heaven Is A Traffic Jam On The 405
Foreign language film A Fantastic Woman – Chile
Production design Paul D Austerberry, Jeffrey A Melvin, Shane Vieau – The Shape Of Water
Visual effects John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert and Richard R Hoover – Blade Runner 2049
Film editing Lee Smith – Dunkirk
Make-up and hairstyling Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski and Lucy Sibbick – Darkest Hour
Costume design Mark Bridges – Phantom Thread
Sound editing Richard King and Alex Gibson – Dunkirk
Sound mixing Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker, Gary A Rizzo – Dunkirk
