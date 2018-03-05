OSCARS 2018 – The winners

Best picture – The Shape Of Water

Performance by an actress in a leading role – Frances McDormand – Three Billboard Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Performance by an actor in a leading role Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour

Performance by an actress in a supporting role Allison Janney – I, Tonya

Performance by an actor in a supporting role Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Director Guillermo del Toro – The Shape Of Water

Original screenplay Jordan Peele – Get Out

Adapted screenplay James Ivory – Call Me By Your Name

Cinematography Roger Deakins – Blade Runner 2049

Original score Alexandre Desplat – The Shape Of Water

Original song Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez – Remember Me from Coco

Animated feature Lee Unkrich and Darla K Anderson – Coco

Animated short Glen Keane and Kobe Bryant – Dear Basketball

Live action short Rachel Shenton and Chris Overton – The Silent Child

Documentary feature Bryan Fogel and Dan Cogan – Icarus

Documentary short Frank Stiefel – Heaven Is A Traffic Jam On The 405

Foreign language film A Fantastic Woman – Chile

Production design Paul D Austerberry, Jeffrey A Melvin, Shane Vieau – The Shape Of Water

Visual effects John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert and Richard R Hoover – Blade Runner 2049

Film editing Lee Smith – Dunkirk

Make-up and hairstyling Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski and Lucy Sibbick – Darkest Hour

Costume design Mark Bridges – Phantom Thread

Sound editing Richard King and Alex Gibson – Dunkirk

Sound mixing Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker, Gary A Rizzo – Dunkirk