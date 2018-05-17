Oral hearing on Docks office block development concludes

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The oral hearing on controversial plans for a major office block development at the inner Docks has concluded.

Closing arguments were heard by Inspector Brid Maxwell on day three of the hearing at the Clayton Hotel today.

The development led by Gerry Barret’s company Edward Capital would create a 26 thousand square metre office complex and public square in the heart of the city.

All closing submissions have now been made by appellants, observers, planning authority officials and the applicant.

A decision is expected to be reached during the summer period.

