Oral hearing on Docks development to take place next month

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An oral hearing into a proposed 100 million euro development at Galway Docks will take place next month. (15-18/05)

It follows several appeals against the development which have described the project as ‘overbearing’, ‘unsustainable’ and ‘premature’.

The future of the Bonham Quay plan hangs in the balance, as four appeals have been submitted to An Bord Pleanála against the city council’s decision to grant planning permission.

The 100 million euro development would create a 26 thousand-square-metre office complex and public square at the Docks that could accommodate almost 3 thousand workers.

The building of the complex at Dock Road, Queen Street and Bothar na Long by Gerry Barrett’s company, Edward Capital, would also create hundreds of construction jobs.

An oral hearing regarding the offices element of the major project will take place from the 15th to the 18th of May at the Clayton Hotel in Ballybrit.