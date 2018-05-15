Oral hearing on development at Galway Docks hears it described as IFSC for Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An oral hearing into a planned €100m development at Galway docks has heard that the project would be akin to Dublin’s IFSC.
The hearing is taking place at the Clayton Hotel after 6 appeals were lodged to An Bord Pleanala following the city council’s grant of planning permission.
