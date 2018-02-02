OPW Minister to make major funding announcement for city flood works

Galway Bay fm newsroom – OPW Minister Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran is set to visit the city this afternoon where he’s expected to make a significant funding announcement for flood works.

He’ll be attending a meeting at City Hall in connection with flood risk management plans for Galway city.

Minister Moran attended an emergency meeting in the city last month, after severe flooding was experienced across the city and at Salthill during Storm Eleanor.

At that time, he gave a commitment that the Government would make flood defences in Galway City a priority.

OPW Minister Moran is now expected to make a major funding announcement at City Hall this afternoon.