€9m funding announced for flood defences in Galway City

Galway Bay fm newsroom – OPW Minister Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran has announced €9million in funding for flood defence works in Galway City.

The funding is to construct defences outlined in the CFRAM – or Catchment Flood Risk and Management – plans for the city.

This announcement at City Hall comes just weeks ahead of the publication of final CFRAM reports by the Office of Public Works.

Minister Moran outlined his vision for the construction of flood defence works in phases or ‘cells’ – which aims to ensure delays or objections will not hold up the entire project.

Also announced today was €500,000 in funding for works at Sruffaunacashlaun Stream & Distillery Canal – which aim to alleviate flood risk to NUI Galway and the west side of the city.

Speaking to FYI Galway, Minister Moran said it’s crucial the €9m is spent effectively.