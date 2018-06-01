Opportunity for Galway footballers to show more flair in home clash with Sligo

EVER since last October, when the draw for the Connacht senior football championship was made, Galway had Mayo in their sights. May 13 in Castlebar was the only show in town.

And while it was parked for the league campaign, that quarter-final between the West’s ‘big two’ heavyweights, in many people’s eyes, was the defining game of both teams’ season – and of the Connacht championship itself.

They both had tunnel vision: The losers knew they would have to walk more miles than the Proclaimers in navigating a path through the Qualifiers. And that’s just to reach the Super 8s, where they’d have to go many more miles to reach an All-Ireland semi-final and final. That is Mayo’s fate now.

But when you win – as Galway did – it’s amazing how the significance of the quarter-final victory is nearly forgotten. It has to be because Sligo, who were always expected to overcome London in Ruislip, have been waiting in the long-grass since they put the Exiles to the sword (1-21 to 1-11) on May 6.

They’ve had an extra week to prepare the ambush; and no better a county than Sligo to spring it. Who will forget 2012 and 2010 when Sligo twice dumped Galway out of the Connacht championship at the penultimate hurdle?

That’s why the Tribesmen will be on their guard for the visit of Sligo to Pearse Stadium on Sunday for the Connacht semi-final (throw-in, 3.30pm). Lose this weekend and grinding out a victory against Mayo last month will have all been in vain and quickly forgotten.

It almost seems unconscionable that Galway would get caught on the hop – they’re unbackable with the bookies at 1/16 – but stranger things have happened.

The maroon and white haven’t that great a recent record against the Yeats County, who certainly won’t fear Galway. They beat Galway 1-14 to 0-16 in a replay in 2010; and two years later Sligo again emerged on top, 2-14 to 0-15.

