Opening of UHG mental health unit pushed back to July

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The opening of a new €20m mental health unit at UHG has been pushed back to July.

It’s after a recent meeting of the HSE Regional Health Forum heard that the unit would be operational this month.

The completed building for the new acute adult mental health unit was handed over by contractors in March for outfitting.

It was expected to become operational around now – but the HSE has confirmed it will not meet the deadline it set at a recent meeting of Regional Health Forum.

In a statement to Galway Bay fm news, the HSE says the unit is still undergoing the final stages of completion.