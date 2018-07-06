Galway Bay fm newsroom – The opening of a new adult mental health unit in the city has paved the way for the construction of a new unit for cancer patients.
Staff and patients were moved from an old unit to the new purpose-built acute psychiatric inpatient unit on the University Hospital Galway campus over the past week.
The 50-bed facility includes an extra 5 beds and will accommodate consultant-led, multi-disciplinary care for people with mental conditions.
For more on this story, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 2…
Opening of new psychiatric unit in city paves way for new radiotherapy facility
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The opening of a new adult mental health unit in the city has paved the way for the construction of a new unit for cancer patients.