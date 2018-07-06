Opening of new psychiatric unit in city paves way for new radiotherapy facility

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The opening of a new adult mental health unit in the city has paved the way for the construction of a new unit for cancer patients.

Staff and patients were moved from an old unit to the new purpose-built acute psychiatric inpatient unit on the University Hospital Galway campus over the past week.

The 50-bed facility includes an extra 5 beds and will accommodate consultant-led, multi-disciplinary care for people with mental conditions.

For more on this story, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 2…