An open evening will take place tomorrow to discuss the development plan for the Cill Chiaráin area of Connemara.

The 5 year plan is being developed by Údaras na Gaeltachta.

Coiste Jabanna do Iorrais Aithneach is hosting tomorrow’s event at which locals will have the opportunity to voice their ideas for the plan.

The meeting will take place in Cill Chiaráin Community Centre from 7 to 8pm.