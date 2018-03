Galway Bay fm newsroom – On location weather reports from across Galway as of 1.30 today

Lyndsay Considine reports on conditions in East and South Galway

https://galwaybayfm.ie/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/lyndsay130.wavStella Meehan has been assessing the situation in North Galway

https://galwaybayfm.ie/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/Stella130.wavMairtin O Cathain reports from Connemara

https://galwaybayfm.ie/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/mairtin130.wav