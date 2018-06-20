Ombudsman receives over 300 complaints about public services in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 300 complaints were received last year about public service providers in Galway, according to the latest Ombudsman report.

A notable increase was noted nationwide in the number of complaints concerning the local authority sector.

48 complaints were made against Galway City Council, while 46 were made against Galway County Council.

Over 3,000 complaints were made nationwide with 953 concerning government departments and 608 concerning health and social care.

