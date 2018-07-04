Officials urged to reconsider boglands for outer city ring road corridor

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Officials have been urged to reconsider the Barna section of the preferred route for the planned outer city bypass.

The project was raised at county council level where Connemara area councillor Tomás O Curraoin said he didn’t agree with the area its going in at all when, he argued, there is room through the bog.

He told officials many people have problems with it due to the number of houses to be knocked, and asked where they will get planning or if they will have to move out of their areas.

He stressed he wouldn’t support anyone’s house getting knocked down when, he argued, there is another way.

Director of Services Jim Cullen said the process will involve the public having their say when An Bord Pleanála will hear all of the arguments.

He added there would be a process to make sure people are compensated.

Councillors have been told all preparatory work for the proposed corridor is now complete and officials are waiting on the go-ahead to publish.

It’s estimated around 40 homes are likely to be demolished if the plan goes ahead.

