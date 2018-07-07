Officials urged to consider Brexit when formulating plan for Galway Airport

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Brexit may need to be considered before a final decision is made on the future use of the former Galway Airport site.

That’s according to Oranmore/Athenry councillor Malachy Noone who has suggested holding out on a decision until Britain officially departs the EU.

Brexit is scheduled to take place on Friday March 29th next year.

Councillor Noone has told county officials Britain’s departure should be considered when formulating the future plan for Galway Airport.

Director of Services Michael Owens reiterated the council’s position stating all options are being considered for the Carnmore site, including aviation.

Councillor Frank Kearney said the site in Inverin could very well become another dormant site after Aer Arann’s decision to end its PSO flights to the Aran Islands from December.

He said a use should be found for the Carnmore facility which will bring in maximum income.

The site at Carnmore spans 115 acres and was purchased for one million euro as a ‘brownfield’ site by the city and county councils.