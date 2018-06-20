Officials defend stringent criteria for county’s community group work

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Officials have moved to clarify the reasoning for more stringent criteria for certain voluntary and community group scheme projects across Galway.

The matter was raised at Athenry/Oranmore District level where councillors argued that insurance requirements and traffic limitations would discourage local volunteering efforts.

Councillor James Charity argued the level of insurance cover required is extortionate and also raised concerns regarding the criteria for carrying out community projects on roads with traffic volumes of more than a thousand vehicles per day.

Officials advised the matter came before the District council as a clarification, rather than a new policy.

The meeting heard the voluntary policy of self-declaration is still in place and in light of an incident last year, the policy has now been split into two areas with more stringent criteria for high-risk works.

Tune in at 2 to hear more from Cllr Charity…